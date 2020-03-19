STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No crowds, no jobs for Hyderabad tourist guides due to coronavirus

 It is important to note that these guides work full time and are completely dependent on the money earnt from this to earn their daily bread.

A closure notice is put up on the main gate of a restaurant in wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With major tourist attractions in the state like Charminar and Golconda Fort closed, the guides who used to work at the monuments are facing a tough time as their sole source of income has stopped. 

According to information, there are around 20 guides associated with the Telangana Guides’ Association, a group affiliated to the state government, that provides guided tours for tourists not just to Charminar and Golconda but also to other heritage sites like those in Warangal based on the demands of customer. 

On a good day, a guide can earn up to Rs 4,000 if they work relentlessly. Though many of them were banking on the last few months of, what they call, the “peak tourist season’ to rake up good profits, the closure of monuments due to the virus-scare has completely dashed their hopes.

Though these guides are associated with government, they also work freelance. 

Though their major clients have been IT and Pharma companies like Deloitte and Facebook who use them for short-guided tours, these sources of revenue have also dried up due to the current scenario, the guide added. It is important to note that these guides work full time and are completely dependent on the money earnt from this to earn their daily bread.

“We will survive for some more days. Hopefully things will turn for better by March 31 and the monuments will be opened soon,” they said.

