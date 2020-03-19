Now, your vehicle too needs to be protected from Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We are seeing it everywhere. All the conversations are around coronavirus and how to avoid it. While we take precautions such as keeping our hands clean, not touching our faces, and limiting travel, what about our vehicles?



US-based experts say coronavirus can survive on a surface for several days, unlike other viruses. The bikes and cars we travel in can also act as virus transmitters, and might infect individuals.

To combat this, online automobile transactional marketplace Droom has launched ‘Corona Shield’, a technology that guards surfaces against harmful microbes by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms.



The technology is reportedly effective against SARS and other droplet-based viruses for up to four months. It polymerises (bonds) to any surface, resulting in an apparently strong, durable, invisible and effective barrier. This protective layer can provide an extra level of hygiene protection and biological risk management.

Speaking about it, Droom VP Akshay Singh said, “The accumulation of bacteria on frequently touched surfaces is the key to the transmission of any infection. COVID-19 or coronavirus can live on a solid surface for up to four days, while other viruses can live up to nine days. So, after 14 days of quarantine, when people are ready to step out of their houses, it is important to ensure that there is no virus left alive in their personal vehicles.”



Prices for two-wheelers start from Rs 499, while for cars, the prices start from Rs 999.