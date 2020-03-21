STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Celebrating women through verses 

Today is World Poetry Day, recognised by the UNESCO, and we try to capture how poetry awakens human spirit on its own and when combined with other art forms.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Tabu

Actress Tabu

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Today, March 21, is World Poetry Day, as recognised by the UNESCO. We try to capture how poetry awakens human spirit through its images by talking to city-based poet Iqbal Patni whose poem ‘Aurat’ was commissioned by fashion designer Gaurang Shah and recited by Bollywood actor Tabu on the ramp as part of Lakme Fashion India Week, 2020

Celebrated Irish poet William ButlerYeats wrote: “Had I the heaven’s embroidered cloths… / I would spread the cloths under your feet…” And these lines written in 1899 are for Maud Gonne, whom the poet loved intensely. Here, the mention of clothes so gently mixes with an image perfect for a woman that it instantly gives an impression of a lady walking in her finery with some beautiful lines floating around.

And what happens when a surreal setting like this blends with the real? The result is enchanting. Something similar happened at Lakmé Fashion India Week, 2020; while showcasing fashion designer Gaurang Shah’s collection Garam Masala, Bollywood actor Tabu recited ‘Ainey ne aaj naya chehra dikha diya / merey wajood ko aurat ka naam de diya / husn, haya, ada, wafa aur chaah / in lafzon ko mera zevar bana diya”. Tabu’s recitation was of the poem ‘Aurat -II’ penned by Hyderabadbased poet Iqbal Patni.

Today is World Poetry Day, recognised by the UNESCO, and we try to capture how poetry awakens human spirit on its own and when combined with other art forms. Clad in a black Kanjeevaram ghaghra and Patan dupatta the poem she recited personifies womanhood. On this shares Gaurang, “The theme symbolises womanhood. It is a reflection of every woman’s inner being, her personality, and sensibilities for a distinctive style, appeal.

The idea behind crafting the poem was to also echo the varied, multi-faceted charisma of a woman. The poem was in sync with it. Collaborating with Iqbal was a natural choice, also he is from Hyd e r abad and I have collaborated with him earlier, as he is rooted in our traditions as well as combines well with my thinking of preservation of our ancient traditions.” It was in 2017 that he commissioned Iqbal’s poem ‘Aurat’ for the first time for Lakmé Fashion Week. But blending poetry with ramp walks began much earlier for Iqbal. He shares, “It was in 2005 that I did it for designer Satya Paul at Taj Krishna.

There were also paintings from Apparao Art Gallery. It was a nice blend of poetry, fashion, food and art.” He is in the business of logistics, but then how did he fall in love with poetry? He wrote a poem for the first time in mid 70s while he was still studying at Little Flower School, Chirag Ali Lane. “I was always enchanted with the written word, but it was after I got in touch with the late Urdu poet Roohi Quadri that I began to understand the nuances of this literary form. He’d guide me in placement of words and the flow of the central idea. Gradually my writing shaped up.”

Later, he was invited by Hamstech Institute of Fashion to fuse his verses with the apparel designers created. He’s combined poetry with other art forms as well. He read his poem ‘Badal’ live on stage as the noted Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi danced to the tunes. He developed ‘Tasveer Kii Awaaz’, fusing art and poetry together and showcased it at Daira Art Gallery. He later performed at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai for the celebrated artist SH Raza followed by another show at Prince of Wales Museum, Mumbai in 2007. His big break came in 2008 when he wrote a song ‘Yaaro Yaaro’ for AR Rahman for the Tamil movie Boys and then for Sivaji: The Boss.

Ask him what’s his next project and pat comes the reply, “To take retirement from my business and indulge full time into writing songs and poems. There’s so much to be done, explored and expressed.” And what does he think of the current literary scene in Hyderabad especially poetry? “We have several talented poets and authors around, who are adding more to the cultural capital of the country which is seeing really tough times. And it’s the powerful words that are the beacons to show the way forward. In these dark times, we need more of poetry to tell the truth through the narratives of people,” he says. — saima@newindianexpress . com

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Poetry Day Iqbal Patni Aurat Gaurang Shah actor Tabu Lakme Fashion India Week 2020
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp