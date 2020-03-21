STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dear gentlemen, please share the load of women!

In fact, in many households, women are the first to wake up and last to sleep.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Washing Machine

Washing Machine (File Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey conducted by an independent third party revealed a startling and uncomfortable truth – 71 per cent women in India sleep less than their husbands due of household chores. Taking the conversation further from where we left last year, Ariel realized that the impact of men not sharing the load is far deeper and stronger. Uneven division of household chores like laundry is coming in the way of women getting enough sleep and rest.

In fact, in many households, women are the first to wake up and last to sleep. This time, the conversation is about these unaccounted hours of early mornings and late nights, which are usually spent in wrapping up the chores she couldn’t complete during the day! When men don’t share the load, what ends up getting impacted is a basic and everyday phenomenon – sleep! Lack of sleep is thus almost an indicator, of the inequality within the household. Ariel launched the 4th chapter of ShareTheLoad through a panel discussion. Urging more and more men to #ShareTheLoad. #ShareTheLoad is not a regular campaign, but a movement for social change.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
household chores laundry sleep pattern
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp