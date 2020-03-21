Dear gentlemen, please share the load of women!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey conducted by an independent third party revealed a startling and uncomfortable truth – 71 per cent women in India sleep less than their husbands due of household chores. Taking the conversation further from where we left last year, Ariel realized that the impact of men not sharing the load is far deeper and stronger. Uneven division of household chores like laundry is coming in the way of women getting enough sleep and rest.

In fact, in many households, women are the first to wake up and last to sleep. This time, the conversation is about these unaccounted hours of early mornings and late nights, which are usually spent in wrapping up the chores she couldn’t complete during the day! When men don’t share the load, what ends up getting impacted is a basic and everyday phenomenon – sleep! Lack of sleep is thus almost an indicator, of the inequality within the household. Ariel launched the 4th chapter of ShareTheLoad through a panel discussion. Urging more and more men to #ShareTheLoad. #ShareTheLoad is not a regular campaign, but a movement for social change.