Going digital: Hyderabad hospitals connect with patients online as coronavirus cases rise

  Hospitals and doctors in Hyderabad have turned to telemedicine in the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hospitals and doctors in Hyderabad have turned to telemedicine in the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. Sunshine Hospitals, Medicover Hospitals, Srikara Hospitals and AIG Hospitals are reportedly using mfine, an AI-powered, on-demand healthcare service which enables virtual medical consultations to connect with their patients. Virtual consultations help in preventing overcrowding of hospitals and reduces the risk of infection. It helps hospitals safeguard doctors and staff who are among the most at risk of contracting the virus. Telemedicine will also help patients to avoid crowded waiting rooms and potential infection. 

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, hospitals are facing a surge in outpatient cases with flu-like symptoms. mfine together with these hospitals is offering consultation through its mobile app to help alleviate their fears and asserting if a patient requires immediate attention or if they are going to be okay. mfine’s Coronavirus Assessment is apparently built to triage coronavirus symptoms at the earliest.

It lets doctors consult with patients over a digital voice or video rather than in person; this enables them to see more patients without being exposed to the virus themselves. It also helps contain the spread by allowing patients to consult a doctor quickly from the comfort of their homes. During the consultation, doctor interacts with the patient over audio and video, gives prescription and informs about warning symptoms.

