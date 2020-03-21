KCR plans, cancels Karimnagar visit amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed tour to Karimnagar on Saturday has been postponed. Earlier in the day, Rao decided to visit Karimnagar to oversee arrangements made by officials to stop the spread of Covid in the city, in the wake of seven Indonesians testing positive at Gandhi Hospital. However, Rao decided to postpone the tour, as his visit may hamper the work being taken up by officials. Karimnagar district officials too requested the CM to cancel his tour.

On Friday, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that around 70 persons had come in contact with the Indonesian nationals in Karimnagar and tests for all of them have turned out negative, but all of them are under quarantine. The State conducted a door-to-door survey over the last two days to trace people who came in touch with the Indonesians and visited 13,428 households, surveyed around 50,910 people in Karimnagar city.

Two suspected Covid cases have been sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Kamalakar added. One had returned from Thailand, and another person was in touch with the Indonesians. Their test reports are awaited. Also, about 375 foreign returnees appeared in the survey, of whom 70 belonged to Karimnagar city. All of them are under home quarantine. They all travelled to Karimnagar from RGIA. Those under home quarantine are being stamped with the message “Proud to Protect Karimnagar, Home Quarantined till March 31, 2020” on their hands.