Revanth, Rakendu lend voice for social media stars

HYDERABAD: Good news to music lovers and fans of Tollywood singer Revanth. Mars Wrigley in collaboration with music entertainment company Songfest, on Friday announced their second single from music series Doublemint FreshTake. While the Telugu version ‘Nene Lekunte’ is sung by L. V. Revanth and Rakendu Mouli, the Hindi version ‘Tera Kya Hota’ is by Nakash Aziz and Geet Sagar. The singles released on Friday and it will be followed by a mash-up featuring both the versions.

The music is by Gaurav Dagaonkar while the direction is by dancer and choreographer Punit J. Pathak. L.V Revanth, a playback singer who has contributed close to 200 songs in South India after winning Indian Idol 9 and thereafter working on films like Baahubali says, “The idea of creating a song and a FreshTake in a regional language is fantastic. It was a great experience to work with Rakendu Mouli and Gaurav Dagaonkar. I found the song so catchy when I heard it, it took me less than an hour to record the song.”

The music video will also feature Awez & Zaid Darbar, the country’s leading social media influencers and sons of music composer Ismail Darbar with whom Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali has collaborated for several films in the past. Expressing their excitement on their first ever music video together, Awez & Zaid Darbar state, “Our fans expect something new and different from us, and this is the first time we both are featuring in a music video together, which is super exciting. This is an opportunity to connect with our Telugu fans as well,” they say.