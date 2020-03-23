STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus lockdown: Resident Welfare Associations in Hyderabad set to deliver essentials to elderly

On Sunday, they helped send food and medicines to the elderly in different parts of Secunderabad at the behest of their children living abroad or in other states.

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad's Tarnaka area becomes deserted amid 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday

Hyderabad's Tarnaka area becomes deserted amid 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. (Photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a novel measure, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Hyderabad have begun home delivery of essentials to the elderly and immobile in their local areas.  The measure was undertaken by the United Federation of Residential Welfare Associations (UFRWA) in the light of Janata Curfew and lockdown till March 31.

On Sunday, they helped send food and medicines to the elderly in different parts of Secunderabad at the behest of their children living abroad or in other states.

“We have nearly 2,000 RWAs linked up. All of them have been asked to circulate a nodal number in the community to help send basic essentials to people in need of the same,” noted BT Srinivas.  On Saturday night, they had a request from a person living overseas to help his mother out in Seetharam Nagar.

The 68-year-old lady lives with another 62-year-old woman and they were not able to go to buy medicines or food. “The information was relayed and the delivery was done for the senior citizens,” added Srinivas. Two more such requests came in from Kukatpally and Begumpet for help and were resolved by local community.

UFRWA buckles up to face lockdown
The measure to provide essentials to elderly was undertaken by the United Federation of Residential Welfare Associations (UFRWA) in the light of the Janata Curfew and lockdown till March 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp