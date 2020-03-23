Coronavirus lockdown: Resident Welfare Associations in Hyderabad set to deliver essentials to elderly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a novel measure, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Hyderabad have begun home delivery of essentials to the elderly and immobile in their local areas. The measure was undertaken by the United Federation of Residential Welfare Associations (UFRWA) in the light of Janata Curfew and lockdown till March 31.

On Sunday, they helped send food and medicines to the elderly in different parts of Secunderabad at the behest of their children living abroad or in other states.

“We have nearly 2,000 RWAs linked up. All of them have been asked to circulate a nodal number in the community to help send basic essentials to people in need of the same,” noted BT Srinivas. On Saturday night, they had a request from a person living overseas to help his mother out in Seetharam Nagar.

The 68-year-old lady lives with another 62-year-old woman and they were not able to go to buy medicines or food. “The information was relayed and the delivery was done for the senior citizens,” added Srinivas. Two more such requests came in from Kukatpally and Begumpet for help and were resolved by local community.

UFRWA buckles up to face lockdown

The measure to provide essentials to elderly was undertaken by the United Federation of Residential Welfare Associations (UFRWA) in the light of the Janata Curfew and lockdown till March 31.