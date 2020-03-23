STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus scare: Homeless in Hyderabad have nowhere to go

According to the official, the government has not yet made a move to sanction emergency funds.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless children in Hyderabad have nowhere to go to during Janata Curfew on Sunday |S Senbagapandiyan

Homeless children in Hyderabad have nowhere to go to during Janata Curfew on Sunday |S Senbagapandiyan

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The homeless in the city are at high risk of contracting Covid-19 given that they do not have the facilities for self-quarantine and hardly receive any medical care. Besides, they live in unhygienic conditions that leave them exposed to the virus.

Most of the homeless across the State as well as from neighbouring States come to Hyderabad and if one contracts the virus, the chances of it spreading among their communities is high. On Sunday, they had a tough time getting by owing to Janata Curfew.

Shiva, another street-dweller from near Raidurg, said, “I have no home to be in. I came here last year from Chavella when I was told that the government will provide us 2BHK house. But nothing has happened so far. But I do get food. Although today has been a difficult day for me”.

This apart, the homeless in the city are highly vulnerable as they live in big groups across the city, particularly near railway stations. Of the sanctioned 20 shelters in the GHMC limits, only 14 are being operated now. “The survey for homeless people conducted in 2019 is irrelevant now. Their population has grown in the city. The corporation is planning to conduct a new survey in the first week of April,” an official source from GHMC said. “For now, we do not have any plan for the homeless.”
According to the official, the government has not yet made a move to sanction emergency funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Outbreak COVID19 Hyderabad coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp