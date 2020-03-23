Coronavirus scare: Homeless in Hyderabad have nowhere to go

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The homeless in the city are at high risk of contracting Covid-19 given that they do not have the facilities for self-quarantine and hardly receive any medical care. Besides, they live in unhygienic conditions that leave them exposed to the virus.

Most of the homeless across the State as well as from neighbouring States come to Hyderabad and if one contracts the virus, the chances of it spreading among their communities is high. On Sunday, they had a tough time getting by owing to Janata Curfew.

Shiva, another street-dweller from near Raidurg, said, “I have no home to be in. I came here last year from Chavella when I was told that the government will provide us 2BHK house. But nothing has happened so far. But I do get food. Although today has been a difficult day for me”.

This apart, the homeless in the city are highly vulnerable as they live in big groups across the city, particularly near railway stations. Of the sanctioned 20 shelters in the GHMC limits, only 14 are being operated now. “The survey for homeless people conducted in 2019 is irrelevant now. Their population has grown in the city. The corporation is planning to conduct a new survey in the first week of April,” an official source from GHMC said. “For now, we do not have any plan for the homeless.”

According to the official, the government has not yet made a move to sanction emergency funds.