COVID-19: Air pollution levels drop in Hyderabad due to complete lockdown

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the Covid-19 is causing a lot of problems to the people, including risk to their health and loss in their businesses, the only positive impact it has brought is that the air pollution levels in the city have lowered tremendously.

The ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday witnessed a decline in air pollution levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reduction in traffic and production due to the lockdown led to a subsequent decrease in the emission of harmful gases. As per the CPCB, there was a drop in the concentration of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and PM10, which are smallest in diameter and most harmful to the human body, also saw a decline in most areas in the city on Sunday as compared to the last few days.

Just a day before the Janta Curfew, city recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) at 102 which is categorised in moderate levels. However, on the day of the self-imposed lockdown in the city, the AQI came down to 89 which falls under the satisfactory levels. Of the seven Air Quality monitoring stations in Hyderabad, Central University in Hyderabad monitoring station recorded the lowest AQI at 75 (satisfactory levels). Followed by two other monitoring stations, Bollarum Industrial area (85) and zoo park (95), also remained at satisfactory levels.

Meanwhile, ICRISAT Patancheru recorded AQI at 102 (moderate levels). According to experts, if city continues the lockdown further, there will be a drastic decline in pollution levels.

“Just a day of lockdown saw clear sky and reduction in air pollution. In the coming days, the city might witness no air pollution at all,” said an expert.