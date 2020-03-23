Janata Curfew: Police discipline stray motorists in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Janata Curfew on Sunday saw the police officials of various commissionerates working both effectively and innovatively to ensure that people confines themselves to their houses and don’t come out.

While the Hyderabad police imposed punishments like sits ups and asked the curfew violators to hold placards informing people about the importance of social distancing and the Janata Curfew, the police of Cyberabad and other parts of the city detained vehicle riders who were found moving on the streets, amidst curfew, and forcibly collected pending traffic challans from them. Motorists who were found roaming around were given strong lectures.

For instance, a few police officers in plainclothes barricaded the Jeedimetla-Balanagar stretch at HMT and detained several vehicle riders and questioned regarding the necessity of their travel amidst the curfew.

In the meantime, some police officials were also seen distributing free food packages to homeless and beggars.

On the other hand, some plainclothes staff forcibly collected fines for pending challans from them and also gave counselling on Covid. Though the riders tried to pacify the personnel by saying that they came out from their houses to purchase medicines and other essential, the cops did not listen to this.

A few residents told Express on the condition of anonymity, that they were stopped and reprimanded by cops even though they had stepped out for some emergency work.

“In the light of the lockdown, we deployed personnel at various parts to create awareness among the riders and make them stay indoors,” police said. As the lockdown left the roads deserted, there were complaints that a few anti-social elements resorting to eve-teasing when some women stepped out for essential work.