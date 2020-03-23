New control room for Covid-19 at GHMC head office in Tank Bund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A control room has been established at the GHMC head office, Tank Bund to monitor the Coronavirus situation. The control room will forward the list identified by the State government to the field teams of respective circles.

The team would visit people who have returned to India from foreign countries starting March 1, 2020. Their health as well as that of their families will be monitored. Importantly, officials will check if the returnees have followed the protocol of 14 days’ home quarantine. If any person is found to be symptomatic, field teams will inform the control room which in turn will arrange for shifting the citizens. The control room is being monitored by retired additional director, CDMA, P Anuradha The control room number is 040-211111111.