Getting through the COVID-19 lockdown: Juggernaut apps offer free books to read

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 hits India, and the entire country stands together to practice social distancing – Juggernaut has begun a new campaign called #ReadInstead. As part of this campaign, the publishing house is offering its Juggernaut app, with its large catalogue of bestsellers and curated-for mobile reads for free to the entire country.

“Nothing can help you learn and grow, stay calm and focus your mind like a 20 minute reading habit. As India comes to a stand-still, we are proud to make the Juggernaut app free for all our readers. We hope people will take this time to grow a new habit, and deepen an old one,’’ said Chiki Sarkar and Simran Khara.

Focussed on the growing smartphone usage in India, Juggernaut aims to give readers and authors a digital as well as a traditional publishing platform. In addition to this, our self-publishing arm, Juggernaut Selects is a platform where aspiring writers can submit their work, find over a million readers and be discovered by editors.

From 15-minute short reads to literary novels like JCB prize winning Jasmine Days and famous biographies like Sourav Ganguly’s A Century is Not Enough and Rajat Gupta’s Mind Without Fear, our catalogue caters to all kinds of readers. We are home to bestselling authors like Twinkle Khanna, Arundhati Roy, William Dalrymple, Rujuta Diwekar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Sagarika Ghose and Sunny Leone. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

#ReadInstead helps readers to focus on the positive and learn something new.

The app helps people to use the downtime to grow professionally and personally. There are books from Harvard Business Review’s Ascend, guidance from gurus such as Om Swami and health lessons from the country’s top health specialist Rujuta Diwekar. Twenty minutes is all it takes to learn something new. So what are you waiting for? Download the ebook and #ReadInstead.

Get back into the habit of reading. Alongside bestsellers, the app boasts of a large catalogue of crime, romance, horror, classics and short reads from handpicked amateur authors. So if you’ve been wanting to get back to your habit of reading – pick a new book today #ReadInstead.

Free books on Juggernaut app

Bestsellers