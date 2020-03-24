STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Getting through the COVID-19 lockdown: Juggernaut apps offer free books to read

The app helps people to use the downtime to grow professionally and personally.

Published: 24th March 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

reading, books

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 hits India, and the entire country stands together to practice social distancing – Juggernaut has begun a new campaign called #ReadInstead. As part of this campaign, the publishing house is offering its Juggernaut app, with its large catalogue of bestsellers and curated-for mobile reads for free to the entire country.

“Nothing can help you learn and grow, stay calm and focus your mind like a 20 minute reading habit. As India comes to a stand-still, we are proud to make the Juggernaut app free for all our readers. We hope people will take this time to grow a new habit, and deepen an old one,’’ said Chiki Sarkar and Simran Khara.

Focussed on the growing smartphone usage in India, Juggernaut aims to give readers and authors a digital as well as a traditional publishing platform. In addition to this, our self-publishing arm, Juggernaut Selects is a platform where aspiring writers can submit their work, find over a million readers and be discovered by editors.

From 15-minute short reads to literary novels like JCB prize winning Jasmine Days  and famous biographies like Sourav Ganguly’s A Century is Not Enough and Rajat Gupta’s Mind Without Fear, our catalogue caters to all kinds of readers. We are home to bestselling authors like Twinkle Khanna, Arundhati Roy, William Dalrymple, Rujuta Diwekar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Sagarika Ghose and Sunny Leone. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

#ReadInstead helps readers to focus on the positive and learn something new.

The app helps people to use the downtime to grow professionally and personally. There are books from Harvard Business Review’s Ascend, guidance from gurus such as Om Swami and health lessons from the country’s top health specialist Rujuta Diwekar. Twenty minutes is all it takes to learn something new. So what are you waiting for? Download the ebook and #ReadInstead.

Get back into the habit of reading. Alongside bestsellers, the app boasts of a large catalogue of crime, romance, horror, classics and short reads from handpicked amateur authors. So if you’ve been wanting to get back to your habit of reading – pick a new book today #ReadInstead.

Free books on  Juggernaut app

Bestsellers

  • India’s leading nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar’s 12 Week Fitness Project
  • Nobel Prize winners Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo’s Good Economics for Hard Times
  • Mind Without Fear  by ex Mckinsey CEO Rajat Kumar Gupta
  • Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad by India’s top selling woman writer, Twinkle Khanna
  • A Century is not Enough by BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly
  • Bottle of Lies by New York Times bestselling author Katharine Eban
  • Kohinoor by William Dalrymple and Anita Anand
  • Rebel Sultans by Manu Pillai
Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ReadInstead COVID 19 Coronavirus times Books to read COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station. (Photo| ANI)
Doctor explains: How can cancer patients keep coronavirus away?
Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh police pick up lathis to deal with curfew violators
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp