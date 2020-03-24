Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road to be shut down for general traffic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the lockdown period, there will be a complete shutdown of the Outer Ring Road also, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Monday.

Only vehicles carrying essential goods, groceries, medicines and vegetables will be allowed on the Outer Ring Road. He said no vehicles will be allowed even in the streets, colonies and bylanes anywhere in the city.

Further, checkposts have been set up at all locations bordering the commissionerate. Temporary checkposts have also been set up and patrolling has been increased with patrol cars and Blue Colt vehicles to keep a strict vigil on vehicles and people coming out during the lockdown, Sajjanar said.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said checkposts have been set up near Vijayawada, Srisailam, Warangal and Nagarjuna Sagar Highways. He also appealed to people to inform police of exorbitant prices of commodities.