‘Stress-relieving apps can never replace therapists’

HYDERABAD: “What is this life if, full of care,We have no time to stand and stare” go the opening lines of the poem ‘Leisure’ by WH Davies. Indeed, today, one word can be used to describe the way many of us pass our days – chaotic. Be it a student or an employee or a businessperson, the list of things to do never seem to stop. Inevitably, the pressure takes a toll on our lives, and most of us feel stressed and exhausted by the time we hit the bed.

In this era of smartphones, we have a multitude of apps that claim to provide a solution to get rid of stress and make us feel contented. From a long-term perspective, are they really effective? City-based clinical psychologist Dr Radhika Acharya says, “Stress is an emotional response to a particular situation. Every person’s emotional response may be different. In mild cases of stress, apps may help in providing relief. For effective results, it is always advisable to consult a psychologist.”

Dr Purnima Nagaraja, a city-based psychiatrist and psychotherapist, points out, “Apps offer anonymity. Some people might prefer them, instead of going to a therapist. Apps offer a community type of bonding between individuals. However, it is not enough. People need to reach out and communicate to other human beings.”

Why are such apps so popular? “Apps offer a short-cut method and instant solutions to issues. Moreover, even today, there is a lot of stigma and fear associated with mental health. However, a trained therapist will never put a label on a patient or stigmatise him/her,” informs Dr Purnima.

