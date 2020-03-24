STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Worried if your flu is coronavirus? Take this free assessment

GoAir customers can avail the exclusive consultation on the mfine app by using the promo code available on www.goair.in.

Published: 24th March 2020 11:03 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Covid-19 crisis, airlines have reportedly been taking multiple steps to ensure the safety of passengers. Further extending its support, GoAir has partnered with mfine, an AI powered healthcare service which enables virtual medical consultations to offer medical assistance for its customers from the comfort of their home and office. GoAir customers can avail the exclusive consultation on the mfine app by using the promo code available on www.goair.in.

Through this arrangement, customers who have any medical queries or are worried about their symptoms of cold and flu can get their assessments done by a doctor. mfine’s ‘Coronavirus Assessment’ is built to triage coronavirus symptoms at the earliest. It lets doctors consult with patients over audio or video to help alleviate their fears and will assert if a patient requires immediate attention or if they are going to be okay. Passengers across any age group or gender, with queries on their flight travel or any question about the coronavirus outbreak can connect with medical experts and doctors from trusted hospitals across the country free of cost.

All you need to do is to download mfine app and sign up. After that, click on ‘Corona Care’ banner on the homepage to start the assessment. Then, select the doctor and start your consultation. At the payment checkout page, remove the default code and use GoAir’s code that you receive while filing the form online. Afterwards, you can continue with your consultation.

