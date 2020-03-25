STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Chronically-ill patients in Hyderabad badly hit by coronavirus lockdown

Patients' dialysis medications are not available at everyday pharmacies and only a select few are allowed to sell them, which are incredibly expensive and have to be delivered with utmost care.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Authorities shifting coronavirus suspected persons to Gandhi Hospital from Karimnagar.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People with chronic and terminal illnesses who require constant medication, including kidney patients who need dialysis, are not able to access CAPD and dialysis medication as medical supplies distributors and delivery persons have refused to venture out fearing police brutality.

These dialysis medications are not available at everyday pharmacies and only a select few are allowed to sell them, which are incredibly expensive and have to be delivered with utmost care, multiple times a month. The patient’s families rue that skipping dialysis may prove fatal to quite a lot of elderly people.

Speaking to Express, a source from Baxter Pharmaceuticals, the firm that manufactures CAPD, said, “Most of our distributors and delivery persons have decided not to do home deliveries any more, as they are being beaten up by the police personnel. We understand the importance, but our distributors are helpless”. The company also delivers to peritoneal dialysis patients in Andhra Pradesh as well, the delivery of which has been affected due to the State lockdown.

One of the patient’s son, on condition of anonymity, told Express, “Peritoneal dialysis for chronic kidney disorder patients requires specialised fluid which comes in sterilised plastic bags for conducting dialysis at home. My father requires dialysis three times a day and requires three bags. That amounts to 90 bags a month. If this dialysis is not done even for a day, it will take a serious toll on his health.

The executive of Baxter company, which manufactures the specialised fluid, informed us that the major distributor of the bags, Banafar Pharma, cannot deliver it to our homes and we will have to collect it from their office at Banjara Hills. Where will we get a vehicle to transport 90 bags, which will come in 15 boxes (each box six bags) during curfew? The government should give permission to Banafar Pharma to deliver the bags.”

Incidentally, the police personnel have been misleading people that Section 144 has been imposed in the city. One of the distributors for Banafar Pharmaceuticals sent all their customers a message that read, "This is to inform all that due to Section 144 our distributors are not able deliver stocks at your door steps. And you have to come to distributor point (banafar pharma road no 3 banjarahills) due to non availability of local transport, because of current situation distributors are not able to deliver bags at ur doorstep pls call me if any support required Thank u (sic)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baxter Pharmaceuticals Coronavirus lockdown Hyderabad lockdown Chronically ill Hyderabad Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp