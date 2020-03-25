Hyderabad youth booked for jumping quarantine, shows symptoms of coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have registered a case against a 20-year-old youth at Madhapur, for jumping home quarantine. The youngster who had returned from Australia was travelling in a car at the Cyber Towers junction, during vehicle checking on Tuesday.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said stringent legal action will be initiated against any person who does not follow home quarantine and those who violate lockdown orders.

In view of the lockdown, police were checking vehicles at Cyber Tower junction on Tuesday morning. During this, they found a woman driving the car and a youth sitting beside her. The youngster was finding it difficult to breathe and they were going to a corporate hospital at Gachibowli for a check-up.

Further inquiries revealed that he had returned from Australia and his mother was taking him to a corporate hospital as he was unwell. Police called for an ambulance and officials shifted him to Gandhi hospital for tests where he is currently in an admission ward.

If the youth tests positive, his family members who have been placed under home quarantine will be called for medical tests.