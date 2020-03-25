STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sustaining romance during home isolation times

This is a time when you are given the opportunity to show someone that you are keen on getting to know them.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We got Shahzeen Shivdasani, Author of Millennial Dating and Relationships Book, Love, Lust and Lemons to tell us some relationship tips on how to keep your significant other interested in your during isolation. This is what she tells us:

You were so looking forward to that upcoming date and BAM! Just like that the whole world has been asked to stay home and away from any physical contact. How are you going to keep him or her interested if you have no idea when it’s okay to see them next? Fret not, that’s kind of where I come in.

Texting to calls: During this time you actually have the opportunity to get to know each other more. Pick up the phone and talk to the person you are trying to get to know instead of texting. Check on them and see how they are doing. If you like someone, distance shouldn’t play a factor in showing them that.

Netflix and chill: Yes, you both can’t physically be together or go to the cinema. But, you can start a movie at the same time on your own TV’s and be on the phone. Super cute and extremely romantic!

Skype date: “I’ll meet you for a drink, over Skype of-course”! Just because you can’t meet doesn’t mean that you can’t have any sort of dates. Pour that glass of wine, get on that Skype call and chat just like you would, had you gone to a bar or restaurant. If there is a will, honey, there is always a way.

Plan ahead: You can make a list of all the exciting things you guys want to do together, once this phase has passed. Having something to look forward to can surely keep the spark and interest alive.

Spotify Playlist: Make them a playlist! Old school romance is dead because we allowed to die. Yet, fundamentally some things never get old. Make a playlist with feel good songs and share it with them. During this time everyone needs to remain a little positive and it’ll surely bring a smile to their face. Want to make that smile bigger? Tell them which track on the playlist reminds you of them.
If you want to keep him or her interested, it requires work. Be as creative as you can be as it’ll certainly not go unnoticed. This is a time when you are given the opportunity to show someone that you are keen on getting to know them.

Because, at the end of the day, do you want to know the one thing that is most attractive about someone? Effort.Looks like you have 21 more days to try these out now!

