No scarcity of water in Greater Hyderabad limits, says water board chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst speculations and concerns regarding the availability of water in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and city outskirts, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Thursday reiterated that there is no scarcity of water anywhere.

He also said that the water levels in Krishna (Akkampally) and Godavari (Yellamapally) are more than comfortable, despite the large scale consumption by people following the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2.

Dana Kishore made these statements while holding a teleconference with the chief general managers and general managers of HMWS&SB on supply of drinking water and sewage maintenance in their respective divisions.

During the teleconference, he urged the officials to coordinate with local-level staff, including linemen, sewage treatment workers and water tanker and airtech machine operators.

Dana Kishore directed the officials concerned to ensure that all local staffs get police passes soon to ensure that their works don’t get interrupted in anyway. Meanwhile, he also directed the authorities to take adequate measures to ensure the safety of officials and ground-level workers.

The board has also allotted Rs 5,000 to each official and staff to purchase safety gear like masks, gloves and shoes. We are also preparing sanitisers in our labs and the same is being distributed among all staffs and officials, he added.