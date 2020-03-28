STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 quarantine dodgers put in government centres by Hyderabad civic body

Published: 28th March 2020 09:51 AM

Corporation officials place stickers on the passengers who had travelled from America and advice them to be home quarantined.

Corporation officials place stickers on the passengers who had travelled from America and advice them to be home quarantined. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sixteen persons, with foreign travel history, who were put under home quarantine after their return to Greater Hyderabad over suspicion of COVID-19 infection, are known to have violated the protocols of the same.

As a result, all these suspected patients were shifted to government designated quarantine centres by GHMC. According to information, of the total 16, six persons belong to Kukatpally zone, five belong to Charminar, four to Serilingampally zone and one person belongs to Khairatabad zone. They have all been shifted to government quarantine centres. GHMC officials said that these persons who were put under home isolation had violated quarantine protocol.

The State government had issued an order on Tuesday stating that in case of non-observance of quarantine protocol, the individual shall be shifted to a government quarantine facility and face penal action including criminal cases.

