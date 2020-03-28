Celebrate Earth Hour 2020 digitally
HYDERABAD: As world grapples with COVID-19 pandemic, forcing nationwide lockdowns across the globe, Earth Hour 2020 (March 28, 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm IST) is set to be celebrated digitally. WWF India has put together five activities you can do.
- Be the Voice for the Planet: Inspired individuals can take their GIVEUP pledge and lend their voice for the planet by recording and sharing their video message by telling what you will give up to give back to nature this Earth Hour.
- Take the Step Up for the Planet Challenge: Grammy award composer, Ricky Kej has specially created a music score for this Earth Hour. We are using this score and asking you to do innovative dance moves for the planet. At the time of lockdown, this will not only provide a window for physical exercise but will also bring out the creative juice in you.
- Discover the GIVEUP Warrior in you: Each one of us can do simple things in our daily lives to be GIVEUP Warriors and we have created special GIVEUP characters for Earth Hour 2020. who have taken it upon themselves to inspire a better planet. Check them out and discover the planet superhero in you!
- Earth Hour Quiz: Take the Earth Hour Quiz and brag about your score on social media. At the end of it, if you didn’t already know them all, you’ll learn a little more about the planet and share the knowledge with others.
- Switch Off: And yes don’t forget to Switch Off! Yes, on the 28th March 2020 between 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm and share with us what you did during the hour as a family.