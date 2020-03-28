STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Celebrate Earth Hour 2020 digitally

AS world grapples with Covid19 pandemic, forcing nationwide lockdowns across the globe, Earth Hour 2020 (March 28, 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm IST) is set to be celebrated digitally.

Published: 28th March 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

The Great Wall of China went dark as the landmark switched off the lights to mark 'Earth Hour' in north of Beijing, China in 2012. AP/PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As world grapples with COVID-19 pandemic, forcing nationwide lockdowns across the globe, Earth Hour 2020 (March 28, 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm IST) is set to be celebrated digitally. WWF India has put together five activities you can do. 

  • Be the Voice for the Planet: Inspired individuals can take their GIVEUP pledge and lend their voice for the planet by recording and sharing their video message by telling what you will give up to give back to nature this Earth Hour.  
  • Take the Step Up for the Planet Challenge: Grammy award composer, Ricky Kej has specially created a music score for this Earth Hour. We are using this score and asking you to do innovative dance moves for the planet.  At the time of lockdown, this will not only provide a window for physical exercise but will also bring out the creative juice in you. 
  • Discover the GIVEUP Warrior in you: Each one of us can do simple things in our daily lives to be GIVEUP Warriors and we have created special GIVEUP characters for Earth Hour 2020. who have taken it upon themselves to inspire a better planet. Check them out and discover the planet superhero in you!
  • Earth Hour Quiz: Take the Earth Hour Quiz and brag about your score on social media. At the end of it, if you didn’t already know them all, you’ll learn a little more about the planet and share the knowledge with others.
  • Switch Off: And yes don’t forget to Switch Off! Yes, on the 28th March 2020 between 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm and share with us what you did during the hour as a family. 
Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Earth hour 2020
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp