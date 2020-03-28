Eight free online classes to take up this quarantine season

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

Reading club for bookworms

Orikalankini, a female reproductive and menstrual health support group by Dr Sneha Rooh will be facilitating a reading circle for the book New Blood- Third Wave Feminism, Politics and Menstruation by Chris Bobel. “We start with silence then put down ground rules and will explain a little about how zoom which we use to connect here works. We will then read the book after which we will share our thoughts on what we just read. We will then close the circle with silence,” she says. To log in, check out Zoom app at 6 pm everyday. “We will also be conducting Patanjali yoga classes from 7 am to 9 am on Saturday and Sunday. The connect to your womb event is on Saturday and Sundays at 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Academic classes for CBSE, ICSE Class IX to XII

YouTube education channel @StudyWithSudhir which started in October 2019 by Hyderabad have reading and reference material for ICSE Class IX and X. Now, the founder duo will be doing special sessions for CBSE and ICSE Class VIII to Class XII during the lockdown period - till April 14. The channel was incidentally chosen as one of the ‘CreatorsOnTheRise’ by YouTube.

IELTS coaching online

Opulentus Overseas Careers Pvt Ltd has said that they will be offering PTE and IELTS (Both Academic and General) classes online for free. Aimed at those interested in studying abroad or migrating, the across the day service can be reached on 9246812193.

Learn content writing

Pencil9, a content writing and digital marketing handle for companies, agencies and bloggers by Trisheetaa Tej, is offering free online training classes in content writing during this 21 day lockdown period. “This initiative is dedicated to help women learn to write basic articles and content for blogs, link building and private blogging network (PBN). We are also working towards building a platform to help these women showcase their writing skills.

This platform will revolve around travel, motivation, inspiration, stories, poetry and issues faced by women in our society. To name a few, eve-teasing, family matter(MIL-DIL issues), work-life balance, postpartum depression, domestic help etc etc. Interested individuals can write to pencil9hiring@gmail.com to register. This is a three week training programme. The classes are offered for free. Post completion of the training, we shall conduct a test. Upon successful clearing, the candidates will be offered a work from home job with a basic salary of `4,000 upwards, says Trisheetaa.

Fitness and finance lessons

Million Moms, an online community and support groups for moms keen to help new moms enjoy their motherhood and also teach them fitness and finance lessons, has started a new series of classes for the lockdown period. “From Yoga to food for family and finance tips, we have experts and celebrities talking to us and giving us their own case studies for our moms,” says founder Mani Pavitra. The session are available on millionmoms.com

Coping with bereavement calls

There isn’t a lockdown for Illness and long term care Tools to handle grief of illness, pressure in caring for older people and dealing with recent losses. Online zoom sessions for 60 min each, on appointment. Contact Dr Sneha Rooh MBBS, CCPM Certification in Pain intervention IPSC on 7337327770 for details.

For personal and professional grooming

Chandra Ela from Excellence Leadership Academy, Academy, says he started imparting free online personal and professional development from March 25. With a staff of about 20 speakers and 20+ topics, the academy also has created a schedule for those who love to plan ahead. “The schedule is 6 to 7 am - Yoga, 10 to 11 am and again 5 to 6 pm for personal and professional development sessions. While personal development sessions will have topics such as goal setting, habit formation, the professional courses comprise topics such as ‘How To Make Money Online’, ‘Know the Career that you can Rock’ Use Social Media to Boost Business. Registration can be done on https://bit.ly/leveragethelockdown or call 8977744855.

Listen, Speak, Read...

LSRW (Listen, Speak, Read and Write), a concept training that is customised for each person individually to teach them how to speak English, neutralise mother tongue accent while conversing globally, etc, is offering free online classes via phone calls, videos, and additional texts on WhatsApp etc are also available on the closed Facebook group caleld SpeakEnglishwithLSRW. For details, contact Niddi Mishrra on 9849417522.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi