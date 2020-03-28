Here are easy-to-make recipes that will get you through the quarantine times

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

Going out to buy vegetables has become a risky business during this lockdown. You not only have to face endless queues, but might get caught by the police too. Given this scenario, it is time to look at pulses and the humble potato differently. The side kicks like tamarind and gram flour might become the superstars of your meal. Have a look at these recipes and cook your blues away

Pachi Pulusu

Ingredients

Tamarind 50 gm

Medium-size onion 1

Green chillies 5-6

Jeera powder 1 tsp

Coriander leaves

Curry leaves

Jaggery 10 gm grated

Turmeric 1 tsp

Dry red chilly - 1

Mustard - Half tsp

Jeera: Half tsp

Process

Wash tamarind and soak in water for half an hour.

Take tamarind pulp in a bowl. Add one and half glass of water to it.

Put onions, salt and green chillies in a vessel and mix well.

Add tamarind juice. Adjust consistency according to your liking.

Add coriander powder, turmeric and jaggery.

Take 1 tsp oil in a pan and heat it.

Add cumin and mustard seeds. After they crackle, add red chilli and curry leaves. Add this tadka to the tamarind juice and garnish with coriander.

Bangala Dumpa Ulli Karam

Ingredients

Potato - Half kg boiled

Ginger garlic paste - 1 tsp

Jeera powder, turmeric powder - 1 tsp each

Dry red chillies - 10

Big onions - 2, Oil - 2 tbsp

Curry leaves

Coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Process

Cut the boiled potatoes in pieces and set them aside.

Take red chillies, jeera powder, ginger-garlic paste and onions in a mixer jar and make a fine paste.

Take the oil in a pan and add curry leaves.

Add potatoes and fry for three minutes. After that, add ground paste, turmeric powder and salt.’5. Mix well and fry till the masala clings to the potatoes.

Add coriander leaves and switch off flame.

Kandi podi

Ingredients

Toor dal: 1 cup

Dry red chillies: 10

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Chana dal: Half cup

Garlic: 7-8 cloves

Salt to taste



Method:

Take a pan and roast Toor dal. Keep it aside.

In the same pan, dry roast red chillies, jeera seeds and garlic till you get a nice aroma.

Roast chana dal for a few minutes.

Let all these cool.

Take the roasted ingredients in a mixer jar and make a smooth powder. Store it in an airtight container.

Kadhi Pakoda

Ingredients

Curd - 500 gm

Gram flour - 200 gm

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Red chilly - 2

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder - half tsp each

Oil: 250 ml

Salt to taste

Method

Make a semi-thick batter with gram flour (100 gm) and water. Add chilli, cumin and coriander powders. Add salt.

Take bite-sized quantities of the batter and half-fry them in oil. Be careful not to fry them fully.

Take the pakodis out and immediately immerse in cold, salted water In a vessel, take curd, water and gram flour. Leave it to simmer on low flame. Don’t put it on high flame, otherwise flour will separate from curd.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com

@kakolimukherje2

