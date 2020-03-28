Net providers to meet surge in demand in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have assured to amp up their infrastructure to meet the sudden surge in usage following the lockdown, said IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking at a webinar, Ranjan said, “We have had a meeting with ISPs such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, ACT, Vodafone, Airtel. All of them have committed that they will amp up their infrastructure.”

With 95 per cent of the IT industry working from home, Ranjan said that Airtel and Jio in Hyderabad reported a 30 per cent increase in demand. From January till March, many ISPs have recorded as much as a 50 per cent increase in their usage. “ACT, which provides services to around 6.5 lakh people in Hyderabad, has a 50 per cent increase in their demand,” said Ranjan.

The IT Secretary said the ISPs had, using an internal system, identified locations with peak internet demand. “They have decided what infrastructure they have to upgrade to handle that load,” he said.

The ISPs have not received any “major complaints regarding the usage” and were able to manage with their current capacity, added Ranjan.Ranjan has assured the companies that all requests for approval and submissions will be fast-tracked by the State government. However, he said there are major issues with the ISPs, which the Central government has to resolve. “However, whatever there is to be done at the State level, we are doing it in a a very phased manner.”

State to provide relief to industries hit by lockdown

The State government will soon announce relief measures for various industries hit by the lockdown, said Ranjan. It is in the process of considering the recommendations made by various industry associations.

“There is a national-level relief package, which has already been announced. Certain measures have been introduced by our CM too. We are taking stock of what can we announce from the State level. We will also be announcing a slew of measures that startups, entrepreneurs, MSMEs can avail. We can hopefully announce the measures by Monday or Tuesday.”

Ranjan also assured that deliveries from e-commerce platforms will be hassle free. A delivery executive can just wear the company identity card to go about their job, he said.He cited the example of the hand sanitiser industry from the city. “Some hand sanitiser companies can manufacture any amount of sanitisers. But they are facing problems to get raw material from Gujarat. We immediately asked the Central ministry to take note of it.”