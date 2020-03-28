STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Net providers to meet surge in demand in Hyderabad

The IT Secretary said the ISPs had, using an internal system, identified locations with peak internet demand.

Published: 28th March 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have assured to amp up their infrastructure to meet the sudden surge in usage following the lockdown, said IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.  

Speaking at a webinar, Ranjan said, “We have had a meeting with ISPs such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, ACT, Vodafone, Airtel. All of them have committed that they will amp up their infrastructure.”

With 95 per cent of the IT industry working from home, Ranjan said that Airtel and Jio in Hyderabad reported a 30 per cent increase in demand. From January till March, many ISPs have recorded as much as a 50 per cent increase in their usage. “ACT, which provides services to around 6.5 lakh people in Hyderabad, has a 50 per cent increase in their demand,” said Ranjan.

The IT Secretary said the ISPs had, using an internal system, identified locations with peak internet demand. “They have decided what infrastructure they have to upgrade to handle that load,” he said.
The ISPs have not received any “major complaints regarding the usage” and were able to manage with their current capacity, added Ranjan.Ranjan has assured the companies that all requests for approval and submissions will be fast-tracked by the State government. However, he said there are major issues with the ISPs, which the Central government has to resolve. “However, whatever there is to be done at the State level, we are doing it in a a very phased manner.”

State to provide relief to industries hit by lockdown

The State government will soon announce relief measures for various industries hit by the lockdown, said Ranjan. It is in the process of considering the recommendations made by various industry associations.
“There is a national-level relief package, which has already been announced. Certain measures have been introduced by our CM too. We are taking stock of what can we announce from the State level. We will also be announcing a slew of measures that startups, entrepreneurs, MSMEs can avail. We can hopefully announce the measures by Monday or Tuesday.”

Ranjan also assured that deliveries from e-commerce platforms will be hassle free. A delivery executive can just wear the company identity card to go about their job, he said.He cited the example of the hand sanitiser industry from the city. “Some hand sanitiser companies can manufacture any amount of sanitisers. But they are facing problems to get raw material from Gujarat. We immediately asked the Central ministry to take note of it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Internet speed Hyderabad lockdown COVID 19 lockdown Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp