Strict lockdown measures at Secunderabad Cantonment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the military establishment in Secunderabad has enforced a stringent lockdown in all of its units, campuses, personnel lines and family quarters.To curtail the outbreak, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is also taking several measures, including increasing OPD hours of the dispensaries, deployment of vehicles for awareness announcements and doorstep deliveries.

According to a press release by the defence wing of the SCB on Friday, movement of residents in markets under the cantonment limits has been stopped.

In a bid to get them daily supplies, the Army will deploy personnel from respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) as ‘procurement officers’, who will be issued special passes, and assigned with the responsibility to procure and supply essential items as required by the families. These deliveries will be made at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, the military hospitals in Secunderabad and Golconda have geared up their preparedness, enhanced their infrastructure and stock of medical supplies.