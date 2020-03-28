STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict lockdown measures at Secunderabad Cantonment

According to a press release by the defence wing of the SCB on Friday, movement of residents in markets under the cantonment limits has been stopped.

Published: 28th March 2020 11:11 AM

Passengers are screened for body temperature as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad.(Photo | Express/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the military establishment in Secunderabad has enforced a stringent lockdown in all of its units, campuses, personnel lines and family quarters.To curtail the outbreak, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is also taking several measures, including increasing OPD hours of the dispensaries, deployment of vehicles for awareness announcements and doorstep deliveries.

In a bid to get them daily supplies, the Army will deploy personnel from respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) as ‘procurement officers’, who will be issued special passes, and assigned with the responsibility to procure and supply essential items as required by the families. These deliveries will be made at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, the military hospitals in Secunderabad and Golconda have geared up their preparedness, enhanced their infrastructure and stock of medical supplies.

Comments

