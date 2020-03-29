Accident on Outer Ring Road kills 8 migrants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one of the worst accidents on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road late on Friday night, eight persons were killed and several others injured when a lorry rammed the pick-up van that they were travelling in. “The victims, all migrant workers and their children from Karnataka, were returning home from Suryapet district. There were at least 30 persons in the pick-up van at the time of the accident, including eight children,” said police.

The deceased are an 18-month-old boy, an eight-year-old girl, a woman and five men, who were also relatives. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, N Prakash Reddy, said a case has been registered under sections 304A and 337 of the IPC. Those who suffered minor injuries in the accident have been given shelter at a nearby function hall and all arrangements have been made for their stay.

Victims’ employer booked for violating lockdown orders

Meanwhile, Surypet rural police booked the construction firm for which the victims were working for allegedly being negligent and allowing the workers to travel in violation of the lockdown orders. According to the police, the victims, belonging to Raichur and Yadgir districts of Karnataka, had migrated to Telangana in search of jobs.

They were hired for road-laying work taken up by DRN Constructions at Elkaram village in Suryapet district. Owing to the State-wide lockdown, the company stopped the road work, forcing the labourers to return to their native places. The bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives after postmortem examination, the police said.

Restrictions on ORR

The Cyberabad police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on the ORR. Entry of all light, small and medium vehicles, including those carrying essential commodities, has been banned on the stretch.