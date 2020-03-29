STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eager to go home, migrant labourers in Hyderabad even travel in containers

Lorries with national permits which have permission to transport essential goods are reportedly charging a bomb to transport these labourers.

Published: 29th March 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers sit in the Jainath Market Yard waiting for transportation

By SRAJAREDDY
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Several migrant workers from different districts of Telangana who are stuck in Hyderabad are now travelling to their native places in either lorries or containers which transport essential goods. The Jainath mandal police in Adilabad district stopped some such workers who were travelling in a container to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from Hyderabad.

Border checkpoint officials sent them to RIMS Government Hospital for tests to see if any of them have Covid- 19 symptoms. On Saturday morning, some other migrant workers are said to have alighted near the Balaji Garden in Adilabad town.

Lorries with national permits which have permission to transport essential goods are reportedly charging a bomb to transport these labourers. District Collector A Sri Devasena has deputed special teams to collect details of these migrant labourers. The Kagaznagar Lorry Owners Association identified some daily wage labourers who were cycling to Uttar Pradesh. Members of the association and police officials provided food and transport for the lot.

350 labourers stranded in Adilabad market yards

Over 350 migrant labourers from Bihar and other States, who are unable to leave for their native villages due to the lockdown, are stranded in the market yards in Adilabad district. They were hired by the MARKFED officials during the procurement of red gram. After the procurement process was completed, about 150 workers left for their native villages while the rest stayed back as MARKFED officials said they would be hired for work once the Bengal gram procurement starts.

But owing to the nationwide lockdown till mid- April, the procurement process has been put on hold while the workers are left to their fate with no food or shelter. They have appealed to the authorities to ensure that they reach their native places soon. When contacted, MARKFED Assistant Director K Pulliah said the procurement of Bengal gram would begin from the first week of April and the crop would be purchased at the village level.

