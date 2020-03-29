STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toddy tappers stuck in Karimnagar return

As many as 15 toddy tappers, who were stuck in Ambala village in Karimnagar owing to the lockdown, reached their native villages in Siddipet and Warangal on Saturday.

Published: 29th March 2020 07:56 AM

Toddy tappers, who migrated from Medak district, were stranded at Ambalapur village in Shankarapatnam mandal in Karimnagar district.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

The toddy tappers had migrated to Karimnagar in search of employment opportunities. After the lockdown was imposed, they were stuck in the village sans food and accommodation.

The toddy tappers had migrated to Karimnagar in search of employment opportunities. After the lockdown was imposed, they were stuck in the village sans food and accommodation.

The Congress leader, upon learning about their plight, wrote a letter to the State government urging their safe return. The District Collector and Police Commissioner permitted them to travel. One of the toddy tappers Katti Srinivas Goud said, “We have been working in Ambala village for the past three months. We migrate every three months for employment opportunities.” They were transported to their respective villages in four vehicles.

