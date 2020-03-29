Toddy tappers stuck in Karimnagar return

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As many as 15 toddy tappers, who were stuck in Ambala village in Karimnagar owing to the lockdown, reached their native villages in Siddipet and Warangal on Saturday. TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar facilitated their return.

The toddy tappers had migrated to Karimnagar in search of employment opportunities. After the lockdown was imposed, they were stuck in the village sans food and accommodation.

The Congress leader, upon learning about their plight, wrote a letter to the State government urging their safe return. The District Collector and Police Commissioner permitted them to travel. One of the toddy tappers Katti Srinivas Goud said, “We have been working in Ambala village for the past three months. We migrate every three months for employment opportunities.” They were transported to their respective villages in four vehicles.