COVID-19: South Central Railway hospitals to treat Central government employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Railways has decided to allow railway hospitals across the country to treat the Central government employees.They can avail the services on showing their identity cards.

The South Central Railway General Manager, Gajanan Mallya, instructed all the medical officers to extend healthcare facilities to all the Central government employees at railway hospitals under the SCR jurisdiction.

He also called upon the employees to make use of the services and approach the nearest railway hospital or a health unit for consultations.