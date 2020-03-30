STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

From mudras to a message

Odissi is a total art that opens many artistic possibilities including conveying social messages. This art form has a lot to offer to the world.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Odissi danseuse mahina khanum,who showed us her dance  movie in Samajavaragamana in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo earlier this year, is now in a viral dance video that drives home the point of lockdown, home arrest, Covid-19 in an easy-to-understand manner. The French dancer tells us more about the video that is winning her appreciation

If you are one of those who shared the video because you were amused by the way the Odissi dancer enacted out the elbow sneeze and social distancing in her video that is now going viral, you also would have been curious to know who this exotic looking dancer is. Well, we tracked down the gorgeous and talented danseuse Mahina Khanum to find out more about the video. Incidentally, you also have spotted Mahina and her team in the recent Allu Arjun blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in the song Samajavaragamana and OMG Daddy. Currently living in Paris, Mahina is the Artistic Director of Association Lez’Arts Media, a non-profit dedicated to promoting the Indian culture dance, dance teacher and choreographer. Excerpts from an interview:

What prompted you to use a classical dance like Odissi to convey a social message like this. Have you done such experiments before?

Odissi is a total art that opens many artistic possibilities including conveying social messages. This art form has a lot to offer to the world. Social issues like the environment and woman empowerment can resonate in a very special manner ifhighlighted in a proper way through its vocabulary. Odissi dance is a beautiful language. The codified hand gestures, called mudras, are an endless means of expression. They have been passed on to us from so long ago and I think they are still so relevant! Mudra means “seal” in Sanskrit and they literally leave a long-lasting print in the mind of a viewer.

They are a real language, having different registers, more or less symbolic or literal, which can become universal. Following this short video, I have been overwhelmed with messages from the five continents, praising that the message was poetic and touching, full of hope, graceful... Of course, I was already convinced by the objective beauty of Odissi dance, but I did not expect such a massive and positive appreciation for a “niche” Indian art form among the global audience. Happy to have received appreciation from those like Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan.

With Allu Arjun after song shoot in Paris

How long did it take for you to compose and finally put out the video?

With my husband, Avishai Leger-Tanger, who is a digital artist, we didn’t really think twice about this short video. After the lockdown was implemented in France where I live now, from March 16, we had the urge to keep on dancing and say something useful and positive. The video was ready in three days. We discussed the tone we wanted to adopt and referred to the one of a traditional character, the Sakhi, the friend, that is very present in the Odissi repertoire composed on Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda. The shooting was also pretty quick as we didn’t have many options regarding location and camera angles, being under lockdown in our small apartment! The music had been composed a few weeks before for a completely different project by talented musicians from the Mumbai scene: Vijay Tambe, the composer and flutist, Ramprasad Gannavarapu (mardala) and Aparna Deodhar (sitar). We decided to change our plans and dedicate this music to this video.

Which country do you belong to?

Your Paris connection? And when and for how long di you learn Odissi? I was born in the south of France to a French mother and a Spanish dad who has a mixed background including Indian ancestry. I was raised in France and was initially trained in ballet from the age of three. At 13, I met an Odissi artist who changed my life. Shankar Behera, who used to tour Europe at that time, accepted me as his student and introduced me to the aesthetics of this art form. Later on, I was awarded an excel lence scholarship from ICCR in India and the French government to pursue my training with Guru Madhavi Mudgal in Delhi. I am settled in Paris for some 12 years. With Avishai Leger- Tanger, we have been very active here to develop an audience for Odissi dance, with regular classes and workshops as well as different artistic projects. Our recent projects have been catching a lot of interest and attention, including Odissi dance + computer animated old painting, Odissi dance + virtual reality and Odissi + lightpainting photography.

You also got to dance with Tollywood superstar actor Allu Arjun.

Actually, my professional team of dancers was commissioned to take part in all dance scenes happening in Paris in Allu Arjun’s latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. If you watch the video songs Samajavaragamana and OMG Daddy, you may spot me among my team. Yes, this is a world apart from Odissi dance! But I am fascinated by all dance expressions including modern ones. I also teach other dance styles, including Bollywood dance which is a sweet way to introduce French people to Indian pop culture, before slowly driving them to traditional Odissi, which remains my first love!

What do you think is the role of arts in helping us make sense of things going on around us. Especially the Corona times that nobody had ever anticipated.

Art is one distinctive feature of humanity. Being able to create and enjoy art is part of what makes us human. In this time when solidarity means separation and distance when the very fabric of society needs to be “undone,” arts can heal by bringing more humanity. Speaking about the Indian context, many arts are also spiritual practices, like Odissi. They give lots of resources to face the situation. Being locked down for example, and lacking space around us, we need to find “space” within oneself. They can symbolically help break those walls around us. — Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi @newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp