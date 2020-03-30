STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad airport handles 100 tonnes of cargo daily to ensure supply of essentials

Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo is witnessing over 100 tonnes of export and import of cargo every day.

Of this, over 70% of the consignment is pharma and essential products. With around 200 dedicated personnel working in one single shift, the Hyderabad Air Cargo is operating round the clock to ensure that all essential supplies such as medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, pharma raw material, defense goods and others are properly handled and cleared on time.

The personnel include the GMR cargo staff, Customs officials, regulatory agencies, ground handlers, freight forwarders, CHAs among others.

The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo is currently handling 11 freighters weekly along with some special cargo charters, which connect Hyderabad with all the major international destinations in the United States of America, European countries, Middle-East, Africa and far east moving emergency supplies.

Any changeover in the crew of any of the freighter flights is taken care of from the main passenger terminal, in close coordination with the staff of GMR Terminal Operations, Immigrations, Customs, ground handlers and Airside operations’ team.

All the crew members are thoroughly screened with the help of Airport Health Officer (APHO) and then allowed to exit the airport building.

Based on the fuel requirements, the freighters also lift fuel for which the GHIAL fuel farm is available 24x7.

About 40 to 50 trucks arrive in Hyderabad airport for consignment delivery and lift-off every day.

To ensure the safety of its personnel, the airport is leaving no stone unturned to keep the volume and labour-intensive area of cargo fully sanitised round the clock.

Dedicated service

