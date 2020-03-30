STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Nehru zoo prepares to protect animals from lockdown, summer

Additionally, more than 50 air coolers are being installed in animal enclosures, air conditioners and exhaust fans in the nocturnal animal house and shady shelters in all the herbivore enclosures.

Workers put up air coolers in front of animal enclosures at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Zoo officials at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad have put precautionary measures in place to protect the hundreds of animals in the zoo amid the lockdown, in addition to preparing for the ensuing summer.

According to a press release by the Nehru Zoo, various measures have been taken up at the enclosures of all zoo inmates, including the installation of sprinklers, rain guns, foggers and thunga grass mats over the roofs.

Moreover, apes, monkeys, birds and bears will be provided with seasonal fruits regularly.More than 80 per cent of the enclosures have been covered with kashkash thattis and gunny cloths to avoid direct sunlight exposure. Green shade nets are also being placed over the roofs of bird enclosures.

Preparing for the ensuing hot months

More than 80 per cent enclosures are covered with kashkash thattis and gunny cloths to avoid direct sunlight exposure. Green shade nets are being placed over bird enclosures

No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

