Hyderabad's Nehru zoo prepares to protect animals from lockdown, summer

HYDERABAD: Zoo officials at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad have put precautionary measures in place to protect the hundreds of animals in the zoo amid the lockdown, in addition to preparing for the ensuing summer.

According to a press release by the Nehru Zoo, various measures have been taken up at the enclosures of all zoo inmates, including the installation of sprinklers, rain guns, foggers and thunga grass mats over the roofs.

Additionally, more than 50 air coolers are being installed in animal enclosures, air conditioners and exhaust fans in the nocturnal animal house and shady shelters in all the herbivore enclosures.

Moreover, apes, monkeys, birds and bears will be provided with seasonal fruits regularly.More than 80 per cent of the enclosures have been covered with kashkash thattis and gunny cloths to avoid direct sunlight exposure. Green shade nets are also being placed over the roofs of bird enclosures.

