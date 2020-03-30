Techies scramble for funds to feed 3,000 migrants in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 3,000 migrant workers from different States were found in a hapless condition on vacant government lands in Nallagandla by a group of IT professionals.

These professionals have been volunteering with the Cyberabad police on relief efforts. Food and shelter for the large number of people propose a huge challenge not just for the charity-driven techies, but also for the GHMC.

“I walked around Nallagandla on Saturday for about 10 km and found nearly 3,000 migrant workers living on the vacant lands. A majority of the slum-dwellers are from Uttar Pradesh and eke out a living by making granite grain grinders. The other groups hail from Maharashtra, running Ayurveda medicine camps by the roadside and some others make jewellery,” said Anumod Thomas, a techie.

The IT group has collected close to Rs 3 lakh to provide basic amenities to these families for a day or two.

However, they are exploring ways to link this group to an official agency for a month. Like most migrants, their ration cards are from their source State making them ineligible for BPL support by the Telangana government.

“We are looking at nearly Rs 40 lakh to be collected to supply them with minimum groceries for one month. We are now focussing on helping them for a week, after which government help must be ready,” added Ramanjeet Singh, an IT professional and volunteer.

However, government support seems to be uncertain too as GHMC officials are also taking donations to support slum-dwellers. “We don’t have specific funds for helping migrant workers. We are reaching out to donors. As of now, donations have helped us feed migrant workers at Nallagandla Bridge, Prem Nagar, Sudarshan Nagar and HCU,” informed an official.