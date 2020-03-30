Transgenders shocked by hate posters in Hyderabad amid coronavirus fear

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “If you talk to transgenders, you will get Corona” — these wall posters have sprung up in Hyderabad in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posters were found stuck on metro pillars at Ameerpet Metro Station, and on Raj Bhavan road and Banjara Hills Road No 12.

This has shocked the transgender community, who are calling it highly discriminatory and hateful. “This is shocking. We first saw the posters just before lockdown and informed the Banjara Hills police. We urge the police to use CCTV footage and nab those spreading hate,” said Chandramukhi, an activist from the transgender community.

The activist said since the lockdown, they do not even have a livelihood. “Though some NGOs have come forward to help, the government needs to do more,” said Chandramukhi.

They have written to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Letter reads: “Transgender community is vulnerable because of lack of food security, housing, steady income, access to health and sanitation facilities. A high prevalence of HIV infection makes the community more susceptible to Coronavirus and the culture of community living has created a situation of danger.”