STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Transgenders shocked by hate posters in Hyderabad amid coronavirus fear

Posters were found stuck on metro pillars at Ameerpet Metro Station, and on Raj Bhavan road and Banjara Hills Road No 12.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “If you talk to transgenders, you will get Corona” — these wall posters have sprung up in Hyderabad in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posters were found stuck on metro pillars at Ameerpet Metro Station, and on Raj Bhavan road and Banjara Hills Road No 12.

This has shocked the transgender community, who are calling it highly discriminatory and hateful. “This is shocking. We first saw the posters just before lockdown and informed the Banjara Hills police. We urge the police to use CCTV footage and nab those spreading hate,” said Chandramukhi, an activist from the transgender community.

The activist said since the lockdown, they do not even have a livelihood. “Though some NGOs have come forward to help, the government needs to do more,” said Chandramukhi.

They have written to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Letter reads: “Transgender community is vulnerable because of lack of food security, housing, steady income, access to health and sanitation facilities. A high prevalence of HIV infection makes the community more susceptible to Coronavirus and the culture of community living has created a situation of danger.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad transgenders Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp