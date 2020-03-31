COVID-19: Now, Hyderabad hotels to offer pay-per-use isolation rooms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, hotels, food delivering services and hospitals have joined hands to launch a unique pay-per-use isolation service at hotels.Under this initiative, ‘Project Stay I (stay isolated)’ isolation rooms are created in hotels with medical supervision for quarantine patients.

As part of Phase 1, around 500 rooms are already operating in Hyderabad. The project will be scaled up to 5,000 rooms across other cities, including Mumbai and Delhi.

Speaking to Express, the inquiry desk on Apollo informed that as of now in Hyderabad, these ‘special rooms’ are available at OYO and Lemon Tree Hotel. The cost of a single room for a day is Rs 1,200 per person at OYO and Rs 3,200 at Lemon Tree.

“The food is included in the stay, and doctors will be present at the hotel for consultations. The rooms can be booked through Apollo Hospitals on their 24/7 helpline number 1860 500 0202.”

“The pricing of this has been developed in consultation with Apollo Hospitals so that the pay-per-use facilities are both affordable and accessible, while assuring requisite medical care,” said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels in a press release. Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group added that many families in India have four to five members and most of them share the same facilities and toilets, this defeats the purpose of self-isolation if one of the family members is at high risk of infection.

For the ‘’Project Stay I’’, initiative Apollo Hospitals has partnered with hospitality chains such as Lemon Tree Hotels, Ginger Hotels and OYO and online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato. Apart from them, leading entities such as HUL, State Bank of India and Deutsche Bank have also joined hands in the initiative.