GHMC operates 70 more Annapurna canteens in Hyderabad

Initially, there might be some hiccups for a day or two, but it will be stabilised soon, Arvind Kumar stated.

KT Rama Rao requested to provide free meals facilities at various places in the Hyderabad city.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As people, mostly poor, daily wage earners, labourers are facing hardship to get food due to lockdown in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started additional Annapurna canteens at about 70 localities covering nine Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi  in a letter addressed to Minister for  Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao requested to provide free meals facilities at various places in the Hyderabad city.

Responding to the request, MAUD Principal Secretary,  Arvind Kumar stated that GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar has made arrangements for additional Annapurna canteens at locations suggested by the Hyderabad MP. Initially, there might be some hiccups for a day or two, but it will be stabilised soon, Arvind Kumar stated.

