More than 20 doctors who treated three-year-old coronavirus patient symptomatic, being tested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 20 postgraduate doctors and faculty members at Niloufer Hospital are being tested for Covid-19 after they came into contact with a 3-year-old child who tested Covid positive on Sunday.

These doctors were not provided with any protective gear and have started showing mild Covid symptoms.

They are all under home isolation and their samples are being tested. Speaking to Express, Dr Vishnu, a resident doctor from Niloufer Hospital, said, “The child was admitted on March 25 because of breathlessness and fever. He was first brought to the emergency ward, and then shifted to the isolation ward. Close to 12 PGs, and six-seven faculty members and one caretaker came in contact with the child.”

The child did not have any travel history, but had probably come in contact with a relative with travel history.

The child’s parents are also in quarantine.