Connect with local sellers, pay the best price during this lockdown

 With deliveries from major online portals taking a long time now, one cannot help but rush out of home to buy essentials time to time.

Published: 01st May 2020

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  With deliveries from major online portals taking a long time now, one cannot help but rush out of home to buy essentials time to time. That is why, an app that can help you buy products from local shops in your neighbourhood sounds like a good idea.The app, MyNyFy, developed by four Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs, lets you buy a product after comparing the prices offered by sellers in an area.

Kiran Vaka, one of the founders of the app, says: “One unique feature of the app is that a buyer can form/join a buyer’s group. For example, if you are looking to buy a phone from shops in Madhapur, you can join a group of people who want to buy the same product in that area. Once you state your desired item, the app shows you the phone sellers in Madhapur, and the prices quoted by them. 

The purchaser can upload the photo of the item too. One of the advantages of forming a buyers’ group is that you can avail special discounts from the sellers. One can buy a product from sellers of different areas.” The app seeks to give buyers what large online platforms lack – a hyper-local experience and also the chance to check out the products before buying. After completing the negotiations and finding the best price online, the buyer can visit the shop and buy the item.

“The sellers can go online with us by paying `1 each. Through this app, a kirana shop can go online in five minutes. The sellers don’t have to maintain any catalogue and they can customise offers for individual buyers. Buyers can download and register for free,” adds Kiran. The app sells a large number of products including medicines, pet food, electricals, home and kitchen items, hardware, and others. It is a  brainchild of Krishna Pavuluri, Vikram Yedavelli, Kiran Vaka and Naveen Vedala – who have worked in MNCs in various capacities during the span of their careers.

