Mentally ill man abuses cops for detaining him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old mentally ill man abused on-duty police personnel at Tippu Khan bridge in Langar Houz after they stopped him for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, and not wearing a mask on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which shows the man snatching one of the personnel’s mask, went viral on social media. Police, later, got to know that he was mentally ill.

The personnel, patrolling at Tippu Khan bridge, spotted Vemula Lokesh around 7 am riding a bike (AP 28 DS 3214) and stopped him for not wearing a helmet and mask. Angry over this, he abused them and threatened to demolish the police station, after which the personnel took him into custody.