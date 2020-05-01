Migrant dies in Hyderbad while on his way home to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who was hospitalised after he was found in an unconscious state by the roadside at Shameerpet, died undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital on Wednesday. The man, identified as Abdul Aziz, used to work at a store selling household articles in Karimnagar, and he left for his native place in Tamil Nadu on Saturday on foot as he had no work owing to the lockdown.

He reached Shameerpet on Monday covering 140 km when he collapsed by the roadside. The police, who found him lying unconscious, shifted him to the Primary Health Centre at Shameerpet and later to Osmania Hospital. He was undergoing treatment when he breathed his last on Wednesday. It is suspected that he could have died of dehydration and fatigue.

Shameerpet Inspector S Santosham said a case has been registered and the investigated is on. “After post-mortem, his body will be handed over to relatives,” he added. Going by the Aadhaar card that was found with him, he belongs to Aravakurichi in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. As the police could not collect other details, they circulated the Aadhaar information on social media and his distant relatives, who reside at Shamshabad, approached the police.