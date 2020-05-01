MIM corporator threatens cops on duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM corporator Murthuz Khan Ali and his followers, on Thursday, allegedly abused police constables while they were performing their duty at Madannapet. Two constables arrived at a place of worship in Madannapet after they were alerted about a crowd gathering there. Minutes after their arrival, the corporator and his followers got to the area.

In a video of the incident, the corporator is seen threatening the constables that he would lodge a complaint against them with senior police officers for not allowing a section of people to offer prayers during their festival. In another incident, the Jubilee Hills police booked Yousufguda Corporator Sanjay Goud for allegedly abusing cops.