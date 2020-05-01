STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
University of Hyderabad to announce modified academic schedule after May 7

The University had already taken a decision to extend the timelines for research students pursuing MPhil and PhD degrees.

University of Hyderabad

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has said that it will finalise a modified academic calendar, including pending end-semester examinations and entrance exams for admitting new students to various programmes after May 7 when the extended lockdown announced by the Telangana government ends.

As a central university that has students from all over the country, most of whom have gone back to their homes, the University is conscious of the fact that any resumption of the academic schedule must be preceded by the lifting of the lockdown across the country so that students can travel back to Hyderabad, the University said in a release.

Taking note of the UGC Guidelines released yesterday on Examinations and Academic Calendar in Universities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the University pointed out that its own internal committees appointed for the purpose have prepared contingency plans that give priority to research students working in experimental laboratories and the graduating batch of Master's students.

"The plan is to stagger the return of students and complete semester work in phases in a manner that is empathetic to the current situation of students, even while ensuring that we do not compromise on the high academic standards of the University," the release added.

Earlier, considering uneven access to the Internet and other problems raised by the students, the University had taken a decision not to insist on online classes and only provide online academic support where possible. The University had also advanced the annual summer vacation for faculty members, which will now last until May 21.

The University had already taken a decision to extend the timelines for research students pursuing MPhil and PhD degrees. The last date for submission of applications for new admissions to all programmes has been extended to May 22. A technical sub-group of the University is also studying possibilities of conducting its nation-wide entrance examinations online this year.

The University has clarified that its attempt will be to align its contingency plans with the spirit of the UGC Guidelines that are, as the Commission has underlined, advisory in nature. A final decision will be taken keeping in mind the national as well as local contexts and the best interests of the students.

