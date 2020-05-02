King Koti patient dies on footpath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident highlighting lack of coordination in times of the Covid pandemic, a man was found dead on a footpath at Boggulakunta on Thursday, with a slip of King Koti Hospital in his pocket. According to the slip, he was referred by doctors there to the Government Chest Hospital.

The man been identified as Govind, 45, has been missing from the last one week from his roadside hut in Boduppal where he used to live with his wife and child. They are natives of Bidar in Karnataka and had recently migrated to Hyderabad.

Govind was suffering from fever, cough and other ailments. On April 24, some people in the neighbourhood feared that he might have contracted Covid-19 and called the emergency number 108. Following this, he was taken to King Koti Hospital.

Six days later, on Thursday afternoon, locals found his body in Boggulkunta, which is around 650 metre away from the hospital. It has come to light that Govind was already suffering from some other health problems, probably Tuberculosis. It is suspected that Govind died while roaming on streets close to King Koti Hospital because he did not have an idea of how to reach the Chest Hospital as he was new to the city.