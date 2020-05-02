Phase two of free ration supply begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government began the second phase of its free-ration distribution programme in the city on Friday. State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M Srinivas Reddy, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, took part in the rice distribution programme at Punjagutta.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy told people that ration would be distributed till the end of the month and that there was no need to panic. The Mayor, meanwhile, urged them to maintain social distancing while receiving ration.