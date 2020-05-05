Meet the helmet-wearing heroes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looks like the last-mile connectivity firms have changed their regular routes to join the Covid-19 ecosystem. Ride-sharing companies like Rapido partnered with e-commerce businesses for the last mile delivery. This enables easy scheduling of delivery and also helped in maintaining the livelihood of Rapido Captains (drivers) in these tough times. Rapido has 25 percent of its fleet running on the road delivering groceries across India. Mustafa, was previously employed with Volvo and runs an IT service cab company, started as a Rapido Captain seven months back to deliver essential groceries.

Mustafa on duty, connecting the dots to

ensure the essential goods reach homes

He says, “On average, I deliver about 20 orders a day across the city. The virus threat is not daunting for me as I take good care of maintaining distance and hygiene, sanitise regularly and change my gloves after every delivery. Once home, I also make sure to have a bath to allay all fears of my family.” Pasha, the only earning member of his family, has 14 mouths to feedback at home in Gulbarga Karnataka. He bravely gets on the road every day to provide essential goods and groceries.

Pasha says he braves the current conditions to ensure his family and millions of us sitting at home get to have food on the table. “I do take care of myself by wearing a mask, gloves and use the sanitiser after every delivery.” Meanwhile, Bounce, a dockless shared mobility player, has started the #TheScooterHero initiative.

This has got more than 1,000 bikes registered within three days of it being announced. Hyderabadis and Bengalureans have registered their idle scooters and bikes to aid COVID warriors in their commute. “We would like to ease transportation hassles for Covid warriors such as the Railway employees by giving them access to ScooterHero vehicles free of cost for their daily commute.” said Anil Giriraj, Co-founder and CEO of Bounce.