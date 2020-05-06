STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: 1,250 migrant workers sent to Bihar from Hyderabad

Fifty-one RTC buses, with only two crew members - the driver and conductor - were sent to various police stations in the city from where the migrant workers boarded the buses.

Special train with 1250 migrant workers of Bihar leaves for Khagaria from Ghatkesar station on Tuesday

Special train with 1250 migrant workers of Bihar leaves for Khagaria from Ghatkesar station on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around 1,250 migrant workers, who hail from Bihar, were sent in a train to Khagaria in Bihar from Ghatkesar Railway station on Tuesday.

According to officials, the entire exercise was kept confidential. Fifty-one RTC buses, with only two crew members - the driver and conductor - were sent to various police stations in the city from where the migrant workers boarded the buses.

Action was taken two days after migrant workers protested at Tolichowki. Fourteen buses from Golconda and Tolichowki picked up 500 workers and took them to the station. 

A senior RTC official said, "We had kept a team on alert at all times. Just two to three hours before the train journey, the RTC was informed after which buses from the various depots were sent to the nearest police stations."

There, RTC officials checked the messages that the workers had received when they had registered their names and then issued them train tickets. 

