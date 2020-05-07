STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lockdown 3.0: 32 Kenyan citizens airlifted from Hyderabad

A special passenger relief flight of Indigo Airlines evacuated the Kenyan citizens to Mumbai, from where they will leave for their destination by a flight of Kenyan Airways.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Thirty-two citizens of Kenya stranded in Hyderabad due to the lockdown were airlifted on Thursday, officials said.

A special passenger relief flight of Indigo Airlines evacuated the Kenyan citizens to Mumbai, from where they will leave for their destination by a flight of Kenyan Airways.

The IndiGo flight arrived here from Chennai via Bengaluru. It landed at Hyderabad International Airport 9.20 a.m. and departed for Mumbai at 11.02 a.m. with 83 Kenyan nationals, out of which 32 passengers boarded at Hyderabad and 51 transit passengers who had joined from Chennai and Bengaluru.

Hyderabad Airport officials said all these passengers were serviced through a fully-sanitised Domestic Terminal which has been kept ready for evacuation operations.

In coordination with the Kenyan consulate, Hyderabad and the Telangana government, the Kenyan citizens reached the airport from various parts of Hyderabad.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling as part of Covid 19 precautionary steps that included thermal screening, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

With this, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has handled 12 evacuation flights serving over 900 foreign nationals who were repatriated by various special relief flights from Hyderabad to the UK, the UAE, the US, Kenya and Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kenya Hyderabad lockdown lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp