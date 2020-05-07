Minor girl sexually assaulted  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32 year-old man, who is associated with the MIM party in south zone, allegedly assaulted a minor girl under Chaderghat police limits on Wednesday.

The neighbours noticed the girl was crying and found the MIM member there, they stopped him and alerted the police.

According to police, a man Shakeel, who is associated with the MIM party allegedly assaulted the minor girl sexually. The victim was alone at her uncle’s house, Shakeel entered the house and assaulted her. Police said they would inquire into the matter and take action based on preliminary probe.