Bored during lockdown? Try these easy hairstyles at home

but this is a great time for artists to brush up on their skills. I have personally done several online courses and tried various styles at home.

By Himajaa Indukuri
HYDERABAD: As the pandemic lockdown brings the entire industry to a stand still, professional hairstylist Gulzarr Walaani keeps her morale high: “It is indeed a terrible period for those in creative fields but it is also a good time to revive our health that we have been neglecting over the years and spend some quality time with our families,” says the hairstylist, who is partnered with known beauty institute - Stylicious by Sam.

Her desire to pursue her passion brought her to Hyderabad from the USA. “Starting from bridal hair and makeup, I have worked with some established clients like Sri Krishna Jewelers, Hemis Stores and several bloggers from the city. She adds, “The industry will see huge changes in the aftermath of this pandemic, but this is a great time for artists to brush up on their skills. I have personally done several online courses and tried various styles at home.” She shares two easy hairstyles that can be tried out at home:

Top knot with rope braid

➊ Thoroughly brush the hair and secure in a ponytail at the top of your head.

➋ Section the ponytail into two and twist the sections for a rope like effect.

➌ Secure the ends with a rubber band. Wrap the braid around and loosen it for some volume (optional). Tuck the tail into the hairband used to secure your ponytail. Use a couple bobby pins if needed to hold in place, and adjust, as you like.

One side Dutch braid with curls
➊ Brush your hair well and at your hairline, create a section of hair from eyebrow arch to eyebrow arch. Split this section into three equally-sized strands. This will be the start of your braid.

➋ Bring your right strand under the middle strand. Then, bring the left strand under the new middle strand and continue doing the same till you complete the braid. Loosen the braid to give a fuller look. Secure with a rubber band.

➌ Curl the remaining hair using a tong or straightener.  Sections can be as per your preference.
Pin the braid under the open curled hair to complete the look.
 

Hair Styles
Coronavirus
